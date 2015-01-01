|
Logan TK, Showalter K. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35549528
Prior research suggests that economic abuse and work sabotage are common tactics for abusers and (ex)partner stalkers. This study examines the context and timing (i.e., during the relationship or during separation) of work harassment among women stalked by abusive (ex)partners among victims who did (n=271) and who did not (n=302) experience work losses (significant problems at work or loss of work due to the abuse/stalking) and whether work losses and non-work related resource losses were associated with current mental health symptoms.
Domestic Violence; Violence Exposure; Stalking