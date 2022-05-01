Abstract

A 3-year-old otherwise healthy toddler presented with a painful rash on his buttocks several hours after bathing in hot sulfur springs for 30 minutes. The patient did not have preexisting skin disease, but he scratched the buttocks intermittently when he was immersed in hot spring water. On examination, symmetric, confluent, punched-out erosions with peripheral erythema and pits were noted on the buttocks and anus. Tzanck testing did not reveal multinucleated giant cells. Bacterial and viral cultures from the erosions yielded negative results. Based on the clinical history and characteristic skin manifestations, we diagnosed sulfur spring dermatitis. The erosions gradually healed with hyperpigmentation after one-month treatment of Betaderm® cream (betamethasone and gentamicin).

