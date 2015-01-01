|
Devylder JE. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(5): e2212106.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
35560056
Abstract
Elsewhere in JAMA Network Open, Wilimitis and colleagues1 set out to resolve a central debate in suicide prevention: do face-to-face risk screenings or electronic health record-based machine learning algorithms provide greater public health benefit? They approach this question by proposing and testing a third option, combining the use of these 2 modes. Their data show clearly that in a large clinical cohort of adults, the combined use of the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS)2 and a real-time machine learning model was statistically superior to either method alone in predicting subsequent visits for suicidal ideation or attempts, suggesting that each approach offers benefits that are, at least to some extent, additive and independent. However, a purely statistical interpretation may leave out some other relevant considerations that may lead an institution or service to choose one approach or the other (or both, as proposed in this study).
