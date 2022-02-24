Abstract

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022 has already resulted in the forced displacement of over 5·8 million people outside of Ukrainian borders and an additional 7·1 million internally. Women and children, who account for more than 90% of the displaced, are at risk of sexual violence, rape, and trafficking during displacement. Local and international organisations have documented reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Russian military forces. This mounting crisis suggests, not for the first time, that conflict-related sexual violence requires urgent action.

Language: en