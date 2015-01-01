SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

No Author(s) Listed. Nat. Hum. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41562-022-01337-3

35551254

We developed a new approach that uses high-frequency mobile phone data to measure internal displacement after violent events. We used this approach to study the impact of violence in Afghanistan, highlighting how patterns of internal displacement depend on the nature of the violence experienced.


