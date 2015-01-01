Abstract

The Pandemic laid bare how embedded racism is within our structures, institutions and societal systems. We are bearing witness to long standing issues now manifesting as deep inequities that have been overlooked. In both academic and clinical instruction and settings there is a need for a culture shift to empower recipients of racialized aggression and enable allies, active bystanders and leaders to respond in ways that promote values that extend our shared humanity. Using research, experience and observations the authors provide best practices for responding to and dismantling microaggressions. In addition, they discuss the impact of microaggression within nursing education and clinical settings. These include recommendations for student recipients, applicable to classroom and clinical settings, and intervention proposals for allies, active bystanders and leaders.

