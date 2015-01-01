SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bagrowski B, Kraśny J, Jóźwiak M. Ortop. Traumatol. Rehabil. 2022; 24(2): 107-119.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medsport Press)

DOI

10.5604/01.3001.0015.8268

PMID

35550360

Abstract

1. These results correlate with the outcomes of other studies on the relationship between sensory impairment and motor skills. 2. The study may contribute to the identification of more predictors of the effectiveness of rehabilitation of patients with CP, which can be used in the longer term to forecast the effects of therapy and the development of personalized medicine, as manifested in comprehensive therapeutic approaches (e.g. supplemented with sensory integration therapy).


Language: en

Keywords

rehabilitation; Cerebral Palsy; motor learning; nervous system; sensory integration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print