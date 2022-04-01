|
Schuermans J, Van Hootegem A, Van den Bossche M, Van Gendt M, Witvrouw E, Wezenbeek E. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 55: 229-240.
35561590
OBJECTIVE: Unlike in neurological patient populations, the effects of Extended Reality within the context of sports medicine have rarely been studied. This systematic review was conducted to investigate the value of Extended Realty-assisted rehabilitation and injury prevention strategies on injury rehabilitation and prevention outcomes.
Prevention; Virtual reality; Athletes; Augmented reality; Musculoskeletal; Rehabilitation -; Sports injury