Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of mental workload (MWL) and time of day on cognitive performance and electroencephalographic (EEG) parameters of air traffic controllers. EEG signals recorded while 20 professional air traffic controllers performed cognitive tasks [A-X Continuous Performance Test (AX-CPT) and 3-back working memory task] after they were exposed to two levels of task difficulty (high and low MWL) in the morning and afternoon. Significant decreases in cognitive performance were found when the levels of task difficulty increased in both tasks. The results confirmed the sensitivity of the theta and beta activities to levels of task difficulty in the 3-back task, while they were not affected in the AX-CPT. Theta and beta activities were influenced by time of day in the AX-CPT. The findings provide guidance for application of changes in EEG parameters when MWL level is manipulated during the day that could be implemented in future for the development of real-time monitoring systems to improve aviation safety.

