Abstract

This article outlines my career as a counseling psychologist trained in integrated behavioral health care and trauma treatment prior to becoming a self-employed consultant for Samaria, a Finnish non-governmental organization (NGO), engaged in aftercare activities for individuals identified as victims of human trafficking. I became interested in working with victims of human trafficking after hearing a leader of Project Rescue, an international antitrafficking organization, speak at the church I attend. Particularly, I developed a specific interest in providing intensive and on-the-job training to employees and volunteers of these programs in an effort to promote longitudinal consistency in the provision of service, improve staff self-care practices, and reduce caregiver attrition in a field where compassionate and competent care is emotionally draining and time-intensive. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

