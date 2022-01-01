|
Citation
|
Shapiro MO, Short NA, Raines AM, Franklin CL, True G, Constans JI. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35549383
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Chronic pain and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are two highly prevaxlent and comorbid conditions common within veteran populations. Notably, those with comorbid pain and PTSD tend to have more severe presentations and poorer quality of life than those with either disorder alone. Despite this well-established relationship, limited research has examined the association between pain and PTSD symptom severity among women veterans with a history of military sexual trauma (MST).
Language: en