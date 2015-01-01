SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spencer CM, Rivas-Koehl M, Astle S, Toews ML, Anders KM, McAllister P. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15248380221097437

35549772

Sexual assault (SA) on college campuses remains a prominent public health issue. This meta-analysis focuses on identifying all potential risk markers for college male SA perpetration. Using standard search procedures, a total of 25 studies yielding 89 unique effect sizes were included in the study. Significant risk markers were related to hegemonic masculinity (e.g., peer approval of SA, rape myth acceptance, sexist beliefs, hostility towards women), other forms of dating violence perpetration (e.g., physical and psychological dating violence perpetration), and the college party culture (e.g., binge drinking, alcohol and substance use, frequency of hook-ups). Psychological dating violence victimization, athletic team membership, race/ethnicity, relationship status, and religiosity were not significant risk markers for SA perpetration.

FINDINGS support potential benefits of SA prevention efforts prioritizing peer education/student leaders modeling SA disapproval, challenging hegemonic masculinity, healthy relationship and sexual education, as well as alcohol and substance use awareness.


risk; college; sexual violence; perpetration; sexual assault; meta-analysis

