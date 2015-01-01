Abstract

Cannabis is the most commonly used illegal drug globally.1-4 Use often begins in adolescence5-7 and heavy adolescent and young adult cannabis use is associated with serious negative consequences.5,6,8-11 For example, longitudinal studies show that weekly cannabis use and development of abuse or dependence in adolescence are associated with increased risk of school dropout, truancy and unemployment.10 Cannabis use has also been associated with depression, anxiety disorder and suicidal ideation across the life course, and may be associated with other adverse outcomes in certain populations or settings.12-15





In the 1800s, cannabis use was legal in the United States (U.S.) and was commonly used therapeutically.16-18 However, following the development of synthetic painkillers19 and a period of considerable media attention to cannabis-related violence, Congress outlawed recreational use in 1937 and made access for medical use burdensome.16,17,19 In 1970, cannabis was defined federally as a Schedule I substance with "no...accepted medical use" effectively making all cannabis use illegal.20 However, in 1996, California passed Proposition 215, allowing for medical use of cannabis in the state.21 Since that time, cannabis laws have changed rapidly across the U.S. As of January 2022, 18 states and Washington, DC had fully legalized cannabis use for adults aged ≥21 years and an additional 18 states had legalized medical cannabis.22





Opponents of cannabis legalization suggest that it would increase the availability of cannabis, making its use and attendant negative consequences more widespread.23 The possibility of increased cannabis use among youth is of particular concern. In this article we will present evidence from several of our research group's studies evaluating the relationship between enactment of medical and/or recreational cannabis laws and cannabis use outcomes in the U.S. We will also briefly present data from other research teams on the role of cannabis dispensaries in changing patterns of cannabis use...

Language: en