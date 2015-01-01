Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruptions across many life domains. The distress associated with the pandemic itself, and public health efforts to manage the outbreak, may result in increased alcohol use. This study aimed to quantify changes in alcohol use during the early stages of the pandemic and factors associated with different patterns of use.



METHODS: Data were obtained from a longitudinal survey of a representative Australian adult sample (N=1296, 50% female, M(age) =46.0) conducted from March-June 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia. Change in alcohol consumption (AUDIT-C) was examined using AUDIT-C scores from waves one, three, five and seven of the study, each 4 weeks apart. Factors associated with alcohol were examined, including depression (PHQ-9) and anxiety (GAD-7) symptoms, health risk tolerance, stress and coping, work and social impairment (WSAS), COVID impacts, and socio-demographic variables.



RESULTS: For most participants, alcohol use did not increase during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. COVID-19 exposure, higher perceived coping, depression symptoms, and male gender were associated with greater odds of increasing or elevated levels of alcohol use. Social changes including working from home had mixed effects of alcohol consumption.



CONCLUSIONS: Although no evidence was found for increased alcohol use overall during the early months of the pandemic, several factors were associated with alcohol consumption at risky levels. Greater understanding of motivations for drinking across public and private contexts, along with targeted support for high-risk groups may assist in reducing harm associated with alcohol consumption.

Language: en