Rathnayaka RMMKN, Ranathunga PEAN, Kularatne SAM. Am. J. Cardiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.amjcard.2022.04.013

35568568

Russell's viper (Daboia russelii) is a deadly venomous snake that causes most snakebite deaths in Sri Lanka. It is widely distributed all over the country, and it commonly causes venom-induced consumption coagulopathy and neuroparalysis. Cardiotoxic manifestations after Russell's viper bites are rare. We report a 60-year-old man diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction after a proved Russell's viper bite.


