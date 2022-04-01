Abstract

Russell's viper (Daboia russelii) is a deadly venomous snake that causes most snakebite deaths in Sri Lanka. It is widely distributed all over the country, and it commonly causes venom-induced consumption coagulopathy and neuroparalysis. Cardiotoxic manifestations after Russell's viper bites are rare. We report a 60-year-old man diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction after a proved Russell's viper bite.

