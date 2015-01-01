|
Islam MJ, Broidy L, Eriksson L, Rahman M, Mazumder N. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 129: e105665.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35567956
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is connected with a large number of maladaptive long-term outcomes. Effective prevention and intervention hinges partly on our understanding of the key mediating mechanisms that help account for the relationship between child maltreatment and its long-term consequences. We know the consequences of CM can extend into adulthood, including the intergenerational transmission of violence, re-victimization, high-risk behavior, and persisting mental health problems. We argue that CM also likely affects decision-making autonomy in adulthood, limiting their independence and exaggerating their risk for other poor outcomes. We suggest that the effects of CM on self-esteem and access to social support mediate this relationship, helping to explain how and why CM impacts autonomy in the long term.
Language: en
Bangladesh; Women; Childhood maltreatment; Social support; Decision-making autonomy; Mechanisms; Mediating effect; Self-esteem