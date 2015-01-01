Abstract

CONTEXT: Aging causes a progressive worsening in postural balance, affecting functional independence and increasing the risk of falls.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to evaluate the effect of aging on the static balance in women from 50-years to 89-years of age.



DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional study, with 400 irregularly active women were evaluated and grouped by age: Group 6(th) decade (age 50 to 59) ‒ 58 participants; Group 7(th) decade (age 60 to 69) ‒ 214 participants; Group 8(th) decade (age 70 to 79) ‒ 92 participants; Group 9(th) decade (age 80 to 89) ‒ 36 participants. Postural balance was evaluated using a portable force platform in a standard standing position, with Eyes Open (EO) and Eyes Closed (EC).



RESULTS: In the two measurement conditions, the elderly women in Group 9(th) decade presented mediolateral displacement and range, and mean velocity greater than the women's values in Groups 6(th) and 7(th) decade. In the EO e EC situation, the displacement was higher in the elderly Group 9(th) decade compared to younger groups. Group 8(th) has a mean velocity greater than Group 6(th) decade in the EO situation.



CONCLUSIONS: Posturography showed a decline in postural balance with advancing age, suggesting that the 9(th) decade of life is a borderline age to this detriment due to an increase in postural instability.

