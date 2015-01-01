|
Making life better for Indigenous peoples is a global priority. Although bullying and oral health have always been a topic of concern, there is limited information regarding the impact of this problem on the general population, with no evidence in this regard among the Australian Indigenous population. Thus, we aimed to quantify the relationship between bullying victimization and oral health problems by remoteness among 766 Australian Indigenous children aged between 10-15-years using data from the LSIC study. Bivariate and multilevel mixed-effect logistic regression analyses were employed.
Australia; children; bullying; indigenous; oral health