|
Citation
|
Sammito S, Erley OM, Rose DM, Güttler N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(9): e5017.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35564407
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of dietary supplement (DS) and energy drink (ED) usage in military personnel differs from branch to branch and is between 55% and 76% (higher values in special operations forces). Aviators with highly demanding tasks might be especially interested in using dietary supplements. To date, there are only limited data available for this special profession inside the military.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
stress; nutrition; dietary supplement; human performance; pilot; vitamins