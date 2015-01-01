Abstract

The visual attention system is the gateway to the human information processing system, and emotion is an important part of the human perceptual system. In this paper, the driver's visual attention characteristics and the influences of typical driving emotions on those were explored through analyzing driver's fixation time and identification accuracy to different visual cognitive tasks during driving. The results showed that: the increasing complexity of the cognitive object led to the improvement of visual identification speed. The memory and recall process increased drivers' fixation time to cognitive objects, and the recall accuracy decreased with the increase in time interval. The increase in the number of cognitive objects resulted in the driver improving the visual identification speed for the cognitive object at the end of the sequence consciously. The results also showed that: the visual cognitive efficiency was improved in the emotional states of anger and contempt, and was decreased in the emotional states of surprise, fear, anxiety, helplessness and pleasure, and the emotional state of relief had no significant effect on the visual cognitive efficiency. The findings reveal the driver's visual information processing mechanism to a certain extent, which are of great significance to understand the inner micro-psychology of driver's cognition.

Language: en