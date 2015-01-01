|
Brazienė A, Vencloviene J, Vaičiulis V, Luksiene D, Tamosiunas A, Milvidaitė I, Radisauskas R, Bobak M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(9): e5069.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35564464
BACKGROUND: Weather is a well-known factor worldwide in psychiatric problems such as depression, with the elderly and females being particularly susceptible. The aim of this study was to detect associations between the risk of depressive symptoms (DS) and weather variables.
Language: en
depressive symptoms; air temperature; atmospheric pressure; relative humidity; weather conditions; wind speed