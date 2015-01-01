Abstract

The construction of prefabricated buildings is an effective and efficient approach to improving construction processes and productivity. However, there are practical problems in this approach, such as listing, safety risk levels, and quality control. This study aims to develop a systematic approach for determining the key factors affecting prefabricated building projects' quality and safety risk and assessing this risk. Based on the literature review, a structured questionnaire was distributed to 408 China-based construction organizations. Considering the factors of safety risk evaluation systems for construction, the safety risk model of prefabricated buildings is established and combined with structural equation modeling (SEM) and a system dynamic model (SDM). A detailed case study was conducted to verify the empirical findings. The results show that pre-construction, during-construction, and after-construction significantly influence the quality risk (from high to low). The final comprehensive score is 92.71, indicating that the construction safety of the residential building is generally controllable and the quality is guaranteed. Furthermore, the investment risk of such projects can be assessed using SEM and SDM. This study contributes to the literature by considering quality-risk-influencing factors in this field. Furthermore, the findings provide an understanding of implementation and quality risk control for prefabricated building projects and provide valuable information to departments in charge of improving the safety risk performance of such projects.

