Abstract

The Thai-Home Fall Hazard Assessment Tool (Thai-HFHAT) was developed to identify the fall risk among the elderly arising from their home environment. However, it is more time consuming for large items. Therefore, this study developed a short-form of Thai-HFHAT (Thai-HFHAT-SF). In phase I, we developed the Thai-HFHAT-SF by performing a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) of 450 rural elderly people. In phase II, a total of 105 participants; 50 elderly people, 50 caregivers, and 5 village health volunteers (VHV) were recruited to examine the reliability of the Thai-HFHAT-SF. Intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC) was used to analyze the inter-rater and test-retest reliability. Factor analysis selected 28 out of the 69 original Thai-HFHAT items in 4 components: indoor area, garage, outdoor areas, and risky spots/areas including pets. The factor loading was 0.67, 0.60, 0.32, and 0.31 in each component. The fitness index indicated that this model was fit (χ(2)/df = 1.38, goodness-of-fit Index (GFI) = 0.988, adjusted goodness-of-fit index (AGFI) = 0.970, standardized root mean square residual (SRMR) = 0.030, and root mean square error of approximation (RMSEA) = 0.029). The inter-rater reliability of the Thai-HFHAT-SF was 0.82 (95% CI: 0.71-0.89). The test-retest reliability was 0.77 (95% CI: 0.60-0.87) for the older person group, 0.85 (95% CI: 0.73-0.91) for the caregiver group, and 0.60 (95% CI: 0.29-0.77) for the VHV group. The new 28-item scale focused on home fall hazards and can be conducted in 10-15 min. Thai-HFHAT-SF is suitable for home hazards assessment among elderly in Thailand.

