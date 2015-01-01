Abstract

Previous research has revealed that mental health professionals (MHPs) often experience significant short- and long-term impacts in the aftermath of client suicide. Individual differences are significant, yet what factors explain these differences remain unclear. The current study aimed to investigate to what extent MHPs' attitudes toward (client) suicide could predict the short- and long-term impacts of client suicide. A total of 213 MHPs, aged between 18 and 75, reported on a client suicide and their attitudes toward (client) suicide using self-report questionnaires. The results indicate that MHPs who believe it is one's "rightful choice" to die by suicide report less and MHPs who believe "suicide can and should be prevented" report more impact of client suicide. Predictability and preventability of client suicide proved strongly, positively correlated; yet, neither predicted the impact of client suicide. Taken together, these findings highlight the importance of MHPs' attitudes toward (client) suicide with respect to clients and MHPs (self-)care.

