Holajn P, Zdun-Ryżewska A, Robakowska M, Ślęzak D, Tyrańska-Fobke A, Basiński A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(9): e5521.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35564915
BACKGROUND: The study was based on the Terror Management Theory. This theory assumes that self-preservation and awareness of imminent death create the potential to trigger fear. The "culture buffer" can protect people from fear, and it is composed of two factors: personal views on world issues and self-esteem. The aim of the study was to show that exposure to content that increases the availability of thoughts about death causes changes in medical personnel (doctors, nurses, and paramedics) in areas such as self-esteem, mood, sense of agency, and communion.
self-esteem; agency; communion; mood; religious attitude; TMT