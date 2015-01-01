|
Citation
|
Lábiscsák-Erdélyi Z, Veres-Balajti I, Somhegyi A, Kósa K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(9): e5565.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35564960
|
Abstract
|
Our aim was to investigate the impact of the school psychosocial environment, including students' general attitude towards the school, perception of support from teachers and classmates as well as individual psychosocial factors including self-esteem and loneliness on life satisfaction (LS). Four repeated cross-sectional online questionnaire surveys were carried out between 2011 and 2014, inviting all students in one Hungarian high school. Health status and behaviour were assessed by the Hungarian version of the HBSC questionnaire.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; life satisfaction; psychosocial factors; school setting