|
Citation
|
Chen J, Sun M, Huang C, Xiao J, Tang S, Chen Q. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(9): e5602.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35565028
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Antenatal depression is a severe public health problem. Many studies support the concept that neuroticism, social support, and sleep quality are closely related to antenatal depression. However, there is little evidence concerning the influencing pathways of these variables on antenatal depression. The aim of this study is to investigate the pathways from neuroticism, social support, and sleep quality to antenatal depression during the third trimester of pregnancy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social support; antenatal depression; neuroticism; sleep quality