Abstract

BACKGROUND: The high and increasing prevalence of internet use in the general population and the significant burden of depression and schizophrenia urge us to investigate the patterns of internet use among patients with these illnesses. The aim of this study is to assess internet use and mental health-related internet use among patients suffering from schizophrenia and depression.



METHODS: A total of 104 patients with psychosis and 105 patients with depression were surveyed to assess their internet use and mental health-related internet use.



RESULTS: The majority of participants were internet users (87.6%), with 66.7% of internet users with psychosis and 71.4% of internet users with depression using it as a source of information on mental health. Participants with psychosis significantly more attributed the internet and mental health internet forums as helpful in coping with their mental illness and were more interested in the utilization of online mental health services than participants with depression.



CONCLUSIONS: General internet use in patients with schizophrenia and depression corresponds with the internet use of the general population; however, they use it more often as a source of health information than the general population. Mental health service providers should offer more online interventions and treatment programs to patients with psychosis and depression, as our study suggests there is an unmet need for online mental health services for such patients.

Language: en