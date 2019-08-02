Abstract

BACKGROUND: A victim's gender is a known factor that influences the willingness of adult bystanders to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) occurs. This study aims to identify whether gender characteristics of OHCA victims are also relevant to schoolchildren, who are the key target group of CPR trainings worldwide.



METHODS: A prospective, educative intervention study was performed in schoolchildren (5th-7th grade). Schoolchildren's willingness to perform CPR was assessed by means of questionnaires before (t0) and after (t1) standardized CPR training. Participants were asked how determined they were to perform CPR in male and female OHCA victims on a 5-point Likert scale (not being determined to being very determined). A data analysis was performed according to the gender characteristics of schoolchildren.



RESULTS: Overall, 342 schoolchildren aged 10-15 years were included, and 166 male (MG) and 176 female (FG) schoolchildren served as a comparison group. Before (t0) and after (t1) the intervention, females showed a significantly higher general willingness to perform CPR than males (t0: 97.1% vs. 89.0%; p < 0.003 and t1: 95.7% vs. 98.9%; p = 0.038). The general willingness to perform CPR after training had a stronger increase in males (8.0% vs. 2.3%; p = 0.017). In the case that the OHCA victim was female, male schoolchildren were less willing to perform CPR than females at baseline (MG: n = 101;60.8% vs. FG: n = 147;84.5%; p < 0.001) and after training (MG: n = 97;58.4% vs. FG: n = 138;79.3%; p < 0.001). At t1, CPR willingness for female victims was improved in males (MG: n = 36;21.7% vs. FG: n = 19;10.9%; p = 0.006).



CONCLUSIONS: The gender characteristics of OHCA victims, as well as schoolchildren themselves, have a relevant impact on the willingness to perform CPR. Training concepts should effectively motivate male schoolchildren to reduce preexisting inhibitions, especially towards female OHCA patients. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was registered at the German Clinical Trials Register (Registration number: DRKS00017707) on 2 August 2019.

