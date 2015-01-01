Abstract

The current study is a feasibility study of a randomized controlled trial (RCT): the Child in Context Intervention (CICI). The CICI study is an individualized, goal-oriented and home-based intervention conducted mainly through videoconference. It targets children with ongoing challenges (physical, cognitive, behavioral, social and/or psychological) after acquired brain injury (ABI) and their families at least one year post injury. The CICI feasibility study included six children aged 11-16 years with verified ABI-diagnosis, their families and their schools. The aim was to evaluate the feasibility of the intervention components, child and parent perceptions of usefulness and relevance of the intervention as well as the assessment protocol through a priori defined criteria. Overall, the families and therapists rated the intervention as feasible and acceptable, including the videoconference treatment delivery. However, the burden of assessment was too high. The SMART-goal approach was rated as useful, and goal attainment was high. The parents' ratings of acceptability of the intervention were somewhat higher than the children's. In conclusion, the CICI protocol proved feasible and acceptable to families, schools and therapists. The assessment burden was reduced, and adjustments in primary outcomes were made for the definitive RCT.

