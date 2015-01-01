Abstract

After the events of 9/11, many police-responders developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and were potentially vulnerable to developing depression and/or anxiety; in addition, nearly half of police with probable PTSD had comorbid depression and anxiety. Having in mind that victims who experience the effects of terrorism are exposed to high levels of psychological damage, we thus aimed to determine how sequelae of a terrorist act directly and indirectly affect victims. Quantitative synthesis findings were concluded on the basis of 200 records that met the inclusion criteria out of a total of 650. We grouped the patients according to their level of exposure to the WTC terrorist attack on 11 September 2001. The Level I group included individuals who had experienced the traumatic event and/or those who had observed the attack. The Level II group consisted of rescuers and/or persons who cleaned up debris in the area after the attack. The Level III group comprised the victims' families. Our research enabled us to create a profile for those who were most vulnerable to mental disorders after the WTC terrorist attack. Patients who had survived the terrorist attack and/or those who had observed the incident exhibited fewer traumatic symptoms and a lower percentage of suicidal thoughts in comparison to individuals who had worked as rescuers or cleaning staff in the area after the attack. The number of symptoms rose along with increased contact time with the stressor. The dominant symptom was the triad of intrusion, avoidance, and hyperarousal. The findings may confirm the positive effect of protracted court cases in legal proceedings for compensation on the maintenance and development of psychopathology. Our research may contribute to a better understanding of the consequences of terrorism outcomes on the human psyche and be used in the development of standards for dealing with victims of terrorism's impact.

