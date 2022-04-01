|
Selvakumar S, Das S, Newsome K, Chan K, Ang D, Bilski T, Ibrahim J, Elkbuli A. J. Surg. Res. 2022; 277: 352-364.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35567991
INTRODUCTION: A growing percentage of the US population is over the age of 65, and geriatrics account for a large portion of trauma admissions, expected to reach nearly 40% by 2050. Cognitive status is important for operative management, especially in elderly populations. This study aims to investigate preoperative and postoperative cognitive function assessment tools in geriatric patients following acute trauma and associated outcomes, including functional status, postdischarge disposition, mortality, and hospital length of stay (H-LOS).
Language: en
Acute trauma outcomes; Acute trauma population; Cognitive assessment; Perioperative screening