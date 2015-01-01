Abstract

The intensity of the research undertaken in recent decades into the killing of the sick during the Nazi period has produced a wealth of publications that will have a long-reaching impact; however, gaps in the research remain, both at regional level and with regard to the national campaign. This article focuses on the region of Pomerania, which in a whole range of ways followed its own course in the extermination of mentally ill and disabled people. It sheds light on a feature of the psychiatric landscape under the Nazis which has drawn little attention to date: the construction of the first crematorium within an asylum in the Third Reich, in 1940 in Ueckermünde. On the basis of archive material explored here for the first time, the role of the crematorium in the killing of the sick on a regional level is discussed, as is its link to the organizers of the centralized T4 campaign in Berlin. The article asks whether and to what extent there was, during the early phase of the "euthanasia" killings, a parallel regionally initiated extermination operation targeting the sick, and whether and to what extent this was tolerated or even supported by Berlin. It also provides interesting insights into the "knowledge transfer" between the head of the Ueckermünde asylum Hans-Dietrich Hilweg and the head of the asylum in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, Valentin Faltlhauser, on how best to hide or minimize the traces of the murders. These insights clearly exemplify the transformation process postulated by Ernst Fraenkel from a normative state to a prerogative state.



===



Die Intensität der in den letzten Jahrzehnten betriebenen Forschungen zu den Krankenmorden in der Zeit des Nationalsozialismus hat eine Fülle von Publikationen hervorgebracht. Dennoch gibt es sowohl auf regionaler als auch übergeordneter Ebene noch immer Fragen und Forschungslücken. Für die Region Pommern mit seinen gleich mehrfach gegangenen Sonderwegen bei der Vernichtung psychisch Kranker und Behinderter beleuchtet der Beitrag eine bis dato kaum zur Kenntnis genommene Besonderheit in der Psychiatrielandschaft des nationalsozialistischen Staates: die Errichtung der ersten Feuerbestattungsanlage (Krematorium) in einer Heil- und Pflegeanstalt des Deutschen Reichs im Jahr 1940 in Ueckermünde. Anhand bisher nicht eingesehener Archivalien wird die Funktion dieser Anlage sowohl auf der Ebene des regionalen Krankenmords als auch ihre Verbindung zu den T4-Organisatoren in Berlin auf zentraler Ebene erörtert. Es wird hinterfragt, inwieweit es eine parallele, aber regional verantwortete Entwicklung zu den zentral verlaufenden Tötungen in der frühen Phase der "Euthanasie"-Morde gab, durch Berlin geduldet oder gar unterstützt? Zudem lassen sich interessante Einsichten zum "Wissenstransfer" bei der Vertuschung bzw. Minimierung der Spuren der Morde zwischen den Anstaltsleitern Hans-Dietrich Hilweg in Ueckermünde und Valentin Faltlhauser in Kaufbeuren gewinnen. Sie verdeutlichen beispielhaft das Aufweichen des von Ernst Fraenkel postulierten Normen- zugunsten des Maßnahmenstaats.

Language: de