Technisierung des Todes" - Das Krematorium der Heilanstalt Ueckermünde im Nationalsozialismus
The intensity of the research undertaken in recent decades into the killing of the sick during the Nazi period has produced a wealth of publications that will have a long-reaching impact; however, gaps in the research remain, both at regional level and with regard to the national campaign. This article focuses on the region of Pomerania, which in a whole range of ways followed its own course in the extermination of mentally ill and disabled people. It sheds light on a feature of the psychiatric landscape under the Nazis which has drawn little attention to date: the construction of the first crematorium within an asylum in the Third Reich, in 1940 in Ueckermünde. On the basis of archive material explored here for the first time, the role of the crematorium in the killing of the sick on a regional level is discussed, as is its link to the organizers of the centralized T4 campaign in Berlin. The article asks whether and to what extent there was, during the early phase of the "euthanasia" killings, a parallel regionally initiated extermination operation targeting the sick, and whether and to what extent this was tolerated or even supported by Berlin. It also provides interesting insights into the "knowledge transfer" between the head of the Ueckermünde asylum Hans-Dietrich Hilweg and the head of the asylum in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, Valentin Faltlhauser, on how best to hide or minimize the traces of the murders. These insights clearly exemplify the transformation process postulated by Ernst Fraenkel from a normative state to a prerogative state.
Psychiatry; “Euthanasia”; Concept of the dual state; Crematorium; Pomerania