Citation
Gatzke-Kopp L, Zhang X, Creavey KL, Skowron EA. Psychophysiology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Psychophysiological Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35567524
Abstract
Research investigating the association between parents' physiological reactivity and their ability to self-regulate in parenting contexts typically examines the average physiological response across the duration of a dyadic task, conflating reactivity across a multitude of parent and child behaviors. The present study utilized a moving-window analytical technique to generate a continuous, second × second time series of mothers' high-frequency heart rate variability (HF-HRV) to conduct an event-based analysis of maternal reactivity in the 10 s following an aversive child event. Analyses examined whether maternal reactivity related to parenting behaviors similarly among maltreating (n = 48) and non-maltreating (n = 29) mother-preschooler dyads.
Language: en
Keywords
parenting; methods; heart rate variability; respiratory sinus arrhythmia; RSA reactivity; self-regulation