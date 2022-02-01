SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sundling C, Ceccato V. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 86: 99-120.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.02.011

unavailable

Feeling safe in public transport is essential for mobility, and fear of crime can be a larger problem for the individual than crime itself. The aim of the present paper is to systematically review the international evidence in rail-bound environments regarding (a) characteristics impacting safety perceptions and (b) behavioural consequences of unsafety, using the databases ScienceDirect, Scopus, PsycInfo, and Google Scholar. From a selection of 3226 publications, 52 were selected. The sample sizes range from 16 to 137 513 rail users or potential users. A social-ecological framework was adopted to categorize the findings in which place, social, individual, and temporal characteristics were identified along with short-term and long-term behavioural consequences of unsafety. Among the most important characteristics affecting passengers' safety are lighting, surveillance, other persons' behaviour, time of day, and one's own gender. Future studies should further explore the complexity in interactions between characteristics connected to perceived safety.


Language: en

Crime; Fear; Perceived safety; Public transport; Station environment; Systematic review

