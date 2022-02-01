Abstract

This research introduces requirements for subjective instruments that assess the cognitive workload of in-vehicle information systems (IVIS) while driving. The suitability of 11 existing subjective instruments is evaluated, but none of the instruments matches all of the proposed requirements for this specific scenario. Therefore, a new subjective one-item measure is presented. The one-item measure is based on the mental dimension of the NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) questionnaire. It combines the discussed requirements for IVIS research, e.g., time-efficiency and descriptiveness for non-expert participants. A series of three studies with 107 participants overall was conducted to verify the suitability of the measure. The results show that the instrument discriminates effectively and is valid between different levels of cognitive workload. The results are stable across different experimental setups and samples, and the instrument shows high sensitivity even in non-critical cognitive load levels.

