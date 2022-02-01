Abstract

Selecting a safe gap before merging into the traffic is a crucial driving skill that relies on images provided by rear-view mirrors or, recently, camera-monitor systems. When using these visual aids, some drivers select dangerously small gaps to cut in front of faster vehicles. They may do so because they base their decision either on information about distance or object size, or on miscalculated information about time-to-passage (TTP). Previous experiments have been unable to compare the role of TTP, speed, and distance information for drivers' gap selection, as they did not investigate them in the same experimental regime. The present experiments seek to determine the perceptual variables that guide drivers' rearward gap selection. Using short videos of an approaching vehicle filmed from three different camera heights (low, conventional, high), a total of 61 subjects either made gap safety decisions (Experiment I), or estimated the TTP, speed, and distance of an approaching vehicle (Experiment II). An effect of camera height was found for gap selection, TTP, and distance estimation, but not for speed estimation. For the high camera position, smaller gaps were selected as safe, TTP estimates were longer, and the distance to the approaching vehicle was perceived as farther. An opposite pattern was found for the low camera. Regression analyses suggested that distance is an important player. The subjects strongly relied on distance information when estimating TTP, and perceived distance dominated subjects' gap selection. Thus, drivers seem to employ distance-based strategies when selecting safe gaps in rear-view mirrors or monitors.

