Abstract

The present study investigates the role of psychological factors on the choice of three controls (modes) in driving a vehicle, namely highly automated, partially automated, and manual control. Traditional driving habits, resistance to change, and behavioural beliefs were all assessed along with individual and socioeconomic variables. Using survey data (n = 595) of car users, a model was developed to predict the share of different driving controls and determine the effects of psychological variables.



RESULTS indicate that up to 55% of people prefer driving with highly automated control, and 30% prefer partially automated control. Behavioural beliefs (e.g., attitudes toward highly automated control) are not as critical to driving control as habits. People with stronger driving habits are less likely to use highly automated controls. A one-unit increase in worry could reduce driving in highly automated control by 5.5% and increase manual control by 4.5%, and those who welcome the new technologies are more likely to prefer highly automated control. Some practical policy solutions are also provided.

