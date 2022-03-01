SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen X, Deng H. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 86: 356-369.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.03.004

This study explores the emerging pattern of conscious cooperation in travel mode selection for developing sustainable transport. A conceptual model for investigating the formation of conscious cooperation is examined based on a multi-factor latent cluster analysis of the survey data from Chinese cites. The study identifies three dominant patterns including the diversity average pattern, the pro-social pattern and the pro-environment pattern. An analysis of such patterns reveals that improving mobility and accessibility is more important than increasing availability of transport facilities for enhancing conscious cooperation. It finds out that there is much more to be done in addressing the concern of travelers on social equity and environment for sustainable transport development. These findings above provide better understanding of the formation of conscious cooperation for developing sustainable transport.


Cluster analysis; Conscious cooperation; Empirical study; Travel behavior; Travel mode selection; Urban traveling

