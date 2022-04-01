SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Q, Liu Z, Kang T, Zhu L, Zhao P. Transp. Policy 2022; 122: 26-38.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tranpol.2022.04.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper reconsiders transport inequities through the lens of environmental racism. Based on participant observations of 1972 rural-to-urban migrants at 76 worksites and 25 residential communities in five cities in the Yangtze Delta Region, China, we identified two main challenges facing migrants experiencing ethnic discrimination during Covid-19. First, they were more likely to experience housing eviction and, consequently, bear heavier transport burdens when moving. Second, they were more likely to face difficulties when returning to the cities, such as repeated quarantine and displacement, long-time drifting on the highway and transport-related job uncertainty. Although the long-term effects of these policies on migrants' everyday activity-travel behaviour may be limited, their experiences during the early phase of Covid-19 had a significant impact on their Spring Festival homecoming the following year. Regionally targeted transport policies to prevent Covid-19 have fuelled ethnic discrimination by officially classifying people from some provinces as "dangerous". Moreover, transport policies favoured some ethnic groups over others, contributing to environmental racism and exacerbating transport inequity.


Language: en

Keywords

Covid-19; Environmental racism; Ethnicity; Rural-urban migrants; Transport equity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print