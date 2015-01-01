SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hardy K. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2022; 34(3): 633-659.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09546553.2020.1727450

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

CVE is a diverse policy space involving efforts to build cohesive communities, support young people who are vulnerable to radicalization, and deradicalize convicted terrorism offenders. Recently, the public health model of disease prevention has become an influential framework for understanding these diverse components. In this paper, I argue that crime prevention should be preferred as a conceptual framework for CVE. I offer a criminological framework encompassing situational prevention, developmental prevention, community crime prevention, third-party policing and procedural justice policing. I develop these concepts into an agenda for crime prevention research in CVE. I also briefly outline some of the lessons that the evidence base from criminology may provide when designing CVE programs and policy.

Keywords

counter-terrorism; Countering violent extremism; crime prevention; public health; radicalization; situational prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print