Ulahannan A, Birrell S. Sustainability 2022; 14(10): e5952.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Transport behaviour has evidently changed following the COVID-19 pandemic, with lower usage across multiple modes of public transport and an increasing use of private vehicles. This is problematic as private vehicle use has been linked to an increase in traffic-related air pollutants, and consequently global warming and health-related issues. Hence, it is important to capture transport mode choice preferences following the pandemic, so that potential service changes can be made to address the lower usage. In total, 1138 respondents took part in an online discrete choice experiment methodology to quantify the utility of public transport service attributes in decision making around the choice of public transport. The data resulted in the development of three models using a multinomial logit model in R. For respondents on personal or commuting journeys, the mode of transport had no effect on utility.
discrete choice; policy; preferences; public transport; service design; survey