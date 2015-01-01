Abstract

The study examines the Summer Olympics from the point of view of sports policing and tourism safety. Held every four years, the Summer Olympics are the world's biggest sporting events, posing a significant challenge for tourism and law enforcement professionals. Billions of people watch the Olympic events on television, and hundreds of thousands of people are simultaneously present at the venues. Ensuring the safety of tourists and athletes on-site is the host country's responsibility. In many cases, the target of terrorists is the tourism sector, which in some countries, accounts for a significant share of annual revenue. An attack could therefore have significant economic and social consequences. This study uses crime statistics and economic data to analyze and comment on each Olympic venue. The data comes from international databases, police, and embassy sources. The study seeks to answer the question of whether it is possible to host a safe Olympic event and whether there is a link between the money spent on Olympic security and safety.

Language: en