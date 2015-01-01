Abstract

Unbalanced regional development is often accompanied by a heterogeneity in regional transportation. The relationship between the interrelation of regional transportation and economic connections among cities remains unclear. This study attempts to explicate the structural characteristics of the spatial interrelation network of road transportation in Guangdong province. This study analyzes road traffic data in Guangdong province from 2015 to 2020 using a gravity model, social network analysis, and the quadratic assignment procedure (QAP). The results indicate that the spatial network of road transportation interrelations in Guangdong province have obvious core-periphery features. The intercity transportation interrelation in Guangdong province is significantly correlated with the differences in population density, vehicle population, and tourism resources, as well as the distance between cities; however, the effects of these factors vary across different regions. To promote balanced regional development, Guangdong province should strengthen the transportation interrelation between peripheral cities and other cities to raise the position of peripheral cities in the network. Introducing the required personnel and developing tourism resources with regional features would help develop peripheral cities that have a low population density and abundant tourism resources. This provincial transportation development strategy should consider balancing the development of mega metropolitan areas and non-coastal, small- and medium-sized cities to balance regional development.

Language: en