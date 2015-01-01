Abstract

Mixed traffic composed of human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and CAVs will exist for an extended period before connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) are fully employed on the road. There is a consensus that dense fog can cause serious traffic accidents and reduce traffic efficiency. In order to enhance the safety, mobility, and efficiency of highway networks in adverse weather conditions, it is necessary to explore the characteristics of mixed traffic. Therefore, we develop a novel cellular automata model for mixed traffic considering the limited visual distance and exploring the influence of visibility levels and CAV market penetration on traffic efficiency. We design acceleration, deceleration, and randomization rules for different car-following scenes. For lane-changing, considering the interaction of CAVs and surrounding vehicles, we introduce game theory (GT) to lane-changing policies for CAVs. This paper presents the following main findings. In reduced visibility conditions, the introduction of CAVs is beneficial to improve mixed traffic efficiency on metrics such as free-flow speed and traffic capacity (e.g., 100% CAVs could increase the traffic capacity up to around 182% in environments of dense fog). In addition, the critical density increases as the proportion of CAVs increases, which is more pronounced in conditions of dense fog according to the simulation results. In addition, we compared the proposed GT-based lane-changing strategy to the traditional STCA lane-changing strategy. The results showed that the average speed is significantly improved under the proposed lane-changing strategy. The model presented in this paper can evaluate the overall performance and provide a reference for future management and control of mixed traffic flow in fog conditions.

Language: en