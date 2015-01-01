Abstract

Indonesia is country with abundant high-risk areas for various disasters that can affect both the structural and non-structural safety of various vital establishments, particularly hospitals. This present study aims to examine the level of the hospital safety index in nine hospitals in four provinces based on the guidelines from the WHO/PAHO (World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization). The Hospital Safety Index (HSI) guidelines consist of four parameters that include the types of hazards, structural safety, non-structural safety, disasters and emergency managements. This study was a cross-sectional study on data obtained through interviews, focus group discussions (FGDs), observations, and document reviews to assess the parameters of the HSI. Data were calculated for the HSI score, and descriptive statistics and multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) were carried out. The SPSS software version 25.0 was used for the statistical analysis.



RESULTS show that the overall safety index was 0.673 (Level A), meaning that it is likely the hospital will maintain functionality in emergencies and disasters. By province, the level A index was identified in DKI Jakarta (0.76), Yogyakarta (0.709), and West Java (0.673), showing that hospitals in these provinces will maintain functionality in emergency and disaster situations; however, in North Sumatera, the index was categorized in B category (0.507), demonstrating that the hospital's ability to function during and after emergencies and disasters is potentially at risk. The multiple correspondence analysis shows that the hospitals in the provinces of Yogyakarta and West Java tend to achieve similar categories in almost all assessment modules; therefore, control measures of preparedness should be considered, such as improvements in equipment and facilities; hospital emergency and disaster response and recovery planning; communication and information management; training; and relevant stakeholders awareness.

