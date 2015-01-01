|
Lestari F, Paramitasari D, Fatmah, Yani Hamid A, Suparni, EL-Matury HJ, Wijaya O, Rahmadani M, Ismiyati A, Firdausi RA, Kadir A. Sustainability 2022; 14(10): e5879.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Indonesia is country with abundant high-risk areas for various disasters that can affect both the structural and non-structural safety of various vital establishments, particularly hospitals. This present study aims to examine the level of the hospital safety index in nine hospitals in four provinces based on the guidelines from the WHO/PAHO (World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization). The Hospital Safety Index (HSI) guidelines consist of four parameters that include the types of hazards, structural safety, non-structural safety, disasters and emergency managements. This study was a cross-sectional study on data obtained through interviews, focus group discussions (FGDs), observations, and document reviews to assess the parameters of the HSI. Data were calculated for the HSI score, and descriptive statistics and multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) were carried out. The SPSS software version 25.0 was used for the statistical analysis.
disaster preparedness hospital; disaster risk reduction; emergency; hospital safety index