Abstract

Bike-sharing is known as a sustainable form of transportation. This travel mode is able to tackle the "last mile" transit issue and deliver financial, well-being, and low-carbon lifestyle advantages to users. To date, many studies have analysed the influence of various factors, including built environments, on bike-sharing ridership. However, no study has exclusively synthesised these findings regarding the association between built-environment attributes and bike-sharing ridership. Thus, in this study, a systematic literature review was conducted on 39 eligible studies. These studies were assessed with respect to (1) bike-sharing usage, (2) studies' geographical distribution, (3) data collection and analysis method, and (4) built environment factor type. Most studies were carried out in the US and Chinese cities. Variables associated with diversity, density, and distance to public transport stations and public transport infrastructure were frequently employed by the studies reviewed. It was found that BS stations with an average capacity of 24.63 docks and street network systems with an average length of 12.57 km of cycling lanes had a significant impact on the bike-sharing ridership. The findings of these studies were combined, and a series of recommendations were proposed based on them for bike-sharing service providers and researchers in academia. The findings of this evaluation can help practitioners and scholars understand the important built environment elements that influence bike-sharing ridership. Knowledge in this field will enable bike-sharing service providers to direct their resources sufficiently to enhance the more essential aspects of bike-sharing users' satisfaction.

