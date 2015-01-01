Abstract

Shared parking is an effective means to alleviate the shortage of parking spaces in urban central areas during the morning peak hours. Meanwhile, walking time cost and parking fees are two critical factors affecting shared parking efficiency. Firstly, based on the classic bottleneck model, walking time cost and shared parking fees are added to the model, then the user equilibrium solutions are obtained considering two choices of parking lots: accessorial parking and shared parking. Next, taking the minimum total social cost and the minimum total queue time as the management goals, respectively, the quantitative relationship between parking fee as well as the dispersion degree of the shared parking spaces with the optimal travel pattern is proved. Besides, the rules and methods for the reasonable setting of shared parking fee and the dispersion degree of shared parking spaces layout are proposed. Through the research, it was demonstrated that: (1) differentiated shared parking fee based on the capacity of the accessorial parking lot can reduce both the total social cost and road congestion, while total social cost increases with the dispersion of the layout of shared parking spaces and road congestion decreases with the dispersion of the layout of shared parking spaces; and (2) when derived the optimal travel pattern, it is found that there is an inert zone of shared parking fee, i.e., regardless of adjusting shared parking fee, it had no impact on the determination of the optimal travel pattern. Finally, we put forward policy recommendations combining the numerical examples. Considering the total social cost and congestion, managers can improve the utilization efficiency of shared parking spaces while taking into account social benefits by reasonably setting shared parking fee and the dispersion degree of shared parking spaces layout.

Language: en