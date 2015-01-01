SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim D. Sustainability 2022; 14(9): e5220.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su14095220

unavailable

Online travel community (OTC) has been played a critical role for digital marketing in the travel industry. The successful operation of an online travel community is depending on social connection and active friendship among the OTC's users. However, cyber-victimization has become a critical concern which has been threaten sustainable online travel community. In this regard, this study investigates how cyber-victimization recovery practices in OTAs affect online community ambient and behavioral loyalty in OTCs using second-order confirmatory factor analysis. The results indicate that the OTCs' efforts to recover the online ambient against cyber-victimization lead OTC members to be loyal to the OTCs. Implications for the sustainable online travel community were discussed.


behavioral loyalty; cyberbullying; online sustainability; online travel community (OTC); tourism

