Islam MR, Abdel-Aty M, Islam Z, Zhang S. Sustainability 2022; 14(9): e5057.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact, disrupting the normal trends of our everyday life. More specifically, the effects of COVID-19 on road safety are still largely unexplored. Hence, this study aims to investigate the change in road safety trends due to COVID-19 using real-time traffic parameters.
Language: en
COVID-19; fatal and severe crashes; fatalities; road-safety trend